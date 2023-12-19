Karachi cylinder blast: case registered against shop owner

KARACHI: A case was registered at the docks police station on Tuesday against the shop owner where the cylinder blast occurred resulting in the collapse of a two-story building in Karachi’s Machar Colony, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Rashid, filed a case against the shop owner under section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at the docks police station.

As per the content of the First Information Report (FIR), at least three individuals, identified as 50-year-old, Abdul Wahab, 17-year-old Muhammad Zada, and a four-year-old minor girl, were killed while 17 others were injured as the building collapsed after the cylinder blast.

The FIR content claimed that the shop was rented out to the deceased Abdul Wahab to supply gas illegally in the residential area and he was operating the gas refiling station without taking necessary precautions.

Yesterday, three persons dead, 17 injured after the two-story building located in Karachi’s Machar Colony area collapsed due to a cylinder blast.

According to the rescue officials, as many as three people lost their lives while 17 others – including two women and three children – sustained injuries as the two-floor building collapsed after a cylinder blast.

The initial reports indicated that the explosion was of a cylinder, meanwhile, the rescue officials were still busy pulling out the injured people from the building debris and shifting them to the nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Furthermore, the rescue official revealed that all the injured sustained burn injuries, however, the doctors will be further revealed about the conditions of the individuals.

The rescue officials stated that more people are feared to be trapped in the debris, however, the relief operations are still underway to rescue the individuals.