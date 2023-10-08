Karachi: Dacoits snatch cash, mobile phones from Edhi volunteers

KARACHI: Edhi volunteers fell prey to street crime in Karachi now as armed muggers snatched valuables from them on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Three armed muggers on two motorcycles surrounded an Edhi ambulance in the vicinity of the Mochko police station.

The dacoits snatched cash and mobile phones from the Edhi volunteers at gunpoint and fled from the scene.

In a separate incident, a police sub-inspector was shot dead by unidentified armed men for ‘resisting robbery’ in Karachi.

According to reports, the shooting incident occurred near the Site Super Highway Hotel in Karachi, resulting in the loss of a sub-inspector named Amir Ali’s life.

Police authorities state that the deceased, Amir Ali, was a resident of Federal B Area and was deputed to the Gulberg Complaint Cell.

The victim had money with him but his motorcycle and pistol were not found from the crime scene, indicating a targeted killing in the incident.

On the other hand, SSP East Syed Irfan Bahadur visited the scene and spoke to the media, mentioning that the late Amir was returning from Wadiye-e-Hussain Cemetery.

SSP Syed Irfan Bahadur further stated that policeman Amir received a gunshot wound to the chest, and investigations are underway to determine whether the incident was a result of a robbery or personal enmity.