Karachi: Dairy farmers refuse to set milk price at Rs170 /litre

The negotiations between Dairy Farmers Association (DFA) and Commissioner Karachi ended resultless as the dairy farmers refuse to set the milk price at Rs170/litre, ARY News reported.

Milk is being sold at Rs180-200 in the metroplitan right now.

The last official rate list for milk was issued in December 2021, setting the milk price in the city at Rs120. Commissioner Karachi has offered the Dairy farmers to increase the official price to Rs170, however, the farmers have termed the per litre production cost as Rs200.

However, President DFA has said that the Commissioner has committed to announcing the new milk price by tomorrow.

Earlier on October 19, the dairy cattle farmers association threatened to increase prices after the district administration carried out operations against multiple retailers in Karachi.

According to details, Commissioner Karachi ordered to carry out operations and seal dairy shops selling milk at higher prices. The dairy cattle farmers association (DCFA) threatened to raise the prices even further if the administration did not stop operations against dairy retailers.

President DCFA Shakri Gujjar said that the prices were raised by the union, so why is the administration cracking down on retailers? Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner Karachi are victimizing dairy retailers, he added.

