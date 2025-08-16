Adeeba told husband ‘now you must be happy’ before murdering children

KARACHI: More shocking revelations have surfaced in the Defence Housing Authority’s (DHA) Khayaban-e-Mujahid double murder case, where Adeeba killed her children, Zarar and Sumiya, on 14 August, ARY News reported.

Investigators found WhatsApp messages between Adeeba and her ex-husband Ghufran. In the chats, Adeeba asked if Zarar had a shalwar kameez and whether Sumiya had prepared her clothes for Independence Day.

She also reminded Ghufran to buy flags and dress the children. Ghufran replied “okay” to all her requests and even sent pictures of the children ready for the celebration. Hours later, both were killed by their mother.

One chilling message from Adeeba to Ghufran read: “Now you must be happy with what has happened because of you.”

Karachi police officials say audio and visual evidence from the initial probe has been collected.

Earlier, in a disturbing development following double murder case in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Khayaban-e-Mujahid, the accused mother, Adeeba, has confessed to killing her two children and revealed chilling details during police interrogation.

According to investigators, Adeeba claimed that her children would often stay at her home and that her son repeatedly expressed a wish to go to a place “where there would be no pain.”

She told Karachi police officials, “I took them to a place where they will no longer suffer.”

The suspect admitted to taking both children into the washroom and fatally attacking them with a sharp-edged weapon. Karachi police officials say a formal case against Adeeba is likely to be registered today as the investigation proceeds.

According to Karachi police, the victims include one boy and a girl, aged between 4 and 7 years. The incident was linked to a custody dispute following the mother’s divorce in September 2024.

The children, identified as 7-year-old Zarar and 4-year-old Samia, visited their mother one or two times a week and were staying with her at the time of the tragedy

After committing the act, the suspect informed her ex-husband and family members about the incident before notifying the Karachi police.

When law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, the mother was found with the bodies of her children.