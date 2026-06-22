Karachi DHA Procession Accident: Girl Succumbs to Injuries

KARACHI: A 10-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries on Monday after being injured when a speeding vehicle hit a Muharram procession near the Defence Phase 6 Imambargah on Sunday night, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the girl was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, while 12 other individuals, including women, were also wounded.

Another person traveling in the vehicle has been arrested today, the police confirmed.

The police informed that three people were in the car, two of whom belonged to the Kati Pahari area of Karachi, while the third was a resident of Banaras in Orangi Town.

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The driver, named Zahid, was intoxicated while driving the vehicle, and all three had come to Seaview for entertainment.