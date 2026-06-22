SHIKARPUR: At least eight mourners were killed and five others injured after an Alam (flag) came into contact with a high-voltage electricity transmission line during a Muharram procession in Budo Goth village of Sindh’s Shikarpur district.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred when participants attempted to raise the Alam during the procession and it touched an 11,000-volt overhead power line, resulting in a powerful electric shock.

Local residents and rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the victims to nearby hospitals. The injured were provided initial medical treatment before being referred to hospitals in Shikarpur, Sukkur and Larkana for advanced care.

Officials said several of the injured were in critical condition.

Funeral prayers for the deceased were later offered in the village and attended by district officials, including District Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Khan Kamario, SSP Kaleem Malik and Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Abro. Religious scholars, leaders of various religious organisations and a large number of mourners also attended the funerals.

The tragedy cast a pall of gloom over the village and surrounding areas, while authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives.

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In a statement, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased. He also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the accident.

Bilawal urged the public to exercise maximum caution during religious gatherings and called on the relevant authorities to take effective safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.