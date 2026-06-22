KARACHI: At least 12 people were injured after a speeding Suzuki loader vehicle ploughed into a gathering of mourners outside an imambargah in DHA Phase VI on Sunday night, police said.

Police have arrested three suspects, including the driver, in connection with the incident and launched an investigation.

According to police sources, a third suspect, identified as Momin, who had fled the scene after the accident, was later arrested during a raid in Qasba Colony. The other two suspects in custody have been identified as driver Zahid and a passenger, Bahadur.

Sources said two of the suspects belong to Qasba’s Kati Pahari area, while the third is a resident of Banaras. The three detainees have undergone medical examinations, and police are awaiting the reports.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects may have been under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident. Police officials said the three men had visited Seaview earlier in the evening, where they allegedly consumed drugs.

According to statements given during interrogation, the suspects were travelling in the Suzuki loader when police attempted to stop the vehicle at a checkpoint.

Investigators said the driver initially slowed down before speeding away. The suspects claimed the vehicle later went out of control due to its high speed, veered onto the road leading to the imambargah, and struck the mourners.

Police clarified that a fourth person initially taken into custody was not travelling with the suspects. Officials said the individual was seriously injured after being hit by the vehicle, leading to confusion about his involvement. His details are being verified.

The vehicle driver also sustained serious injuries in the crash and remains under treatment.

Police said the statements of the suspects are being cross-checked. A case will be registered by the organisers of the religious gathering.

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