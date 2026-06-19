Karachi pen bomb: Youth booked for misleading police

KARACHI: Police have registered a case against a youth who claimed he was injured in a “pen bomb” blast, after an investigation found the explosion was caused by a firecracker, ARY News reported.

According to reports, a case of providing false information to the institutions was registered against the youth at Khokhrapar police station.

Karachi police said there was no pen bomb, adding that the youth was injured when a firecracker exploded in his hand. During the investigation, Abdul Sami confessed that he was injured when a firecracker exploded in his hand.

The youth, Abdul Sami, was taken into protective custody under allegations of giving a false statement, police said.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had earlier registered a case under terrorism and explosives charges after Abdul Sami was wounded while handling a shiny pen-like object he claimed to have found on the roadside near Model Colony Railway Track.

According to the initial FIR, Abdul Sami, a resident of New Karachi, was walking near Model Colony Railway Track when he picked up the object. It exploded in his hand, causing injuries to his fingers and face. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.

Police had cordoned off the area and collected forensic evidence, suspecting the device could be a “pen bomb”.

However, CTD investigation later revealed the device was not a sophisticated explosive but a firecracker, sources told ARY News. Investigative sources said Abdul Sami told police he had purchased the firecracker himself for a birthday celebration of his cousin.

Officials said case details are being reviewed in light of the new findings, while forensic analysis of the recovered material continues.

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