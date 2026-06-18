KARACHI: A man was injured after a suspected pen bomb-like object exploded in Karachi’s Model Colony area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the injured man, identified as Abdul Sami, was shifted to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal for medical treatment.

In his statement to police, Abdul Sami said he noticed a shining pen-shaped object lying on the roadside. When he picked it up, the object allegedly exploded, causing injuries to his hand.

However, doctors and police officials expressed doubts about the victim’s account of the incident. They said the nature of the injuries does not conclusively suggest that they were caused by an explosion.

According to initial findings, the victim sustained a cut on one side of his hand and a fractured finger.

Authorities said statements from the injured man and his mother were being recorded, while an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

Rumours of ‘pen bombs’ circulating on social media

The incident comes amid widespread rumours on social media claiming that so-called “pen bombs” are being found in different parts of Karachi and other cities.

Posts circulating online warn people not to pick up pen-shaped objects, alleging that they are explosive devices capable of causing serious injuries. Images of grenade-style pens have also been widely shared with claims that they are responsible for recent explosions.

However, cybersecurity and fact-checking experts have rejected these claims as false and misleading.

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According to fact-checkers, the images being shared online do not show explosive devices. Instead, they depict commercially available military-style or tactical pens that are commonly sold through online marketplaces.

Experts urged citizens to avoid spreading unverified information and to rely on official sources for updates regarding public safety concerns.

Police have not confirmed any link between the Karachi incident and the social media rumours and are continuing their investigation.