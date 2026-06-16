Karachi Rs300 mln robbery: Cash van driver arrested

A significant development has emerged in the investigation into the robbery of Rs300 million from a cash van near Karachi’s Water Pump area.

According to details, Karachi Central District Police have taken the cash van driver and two security guards into custody. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) officials said investigators are questioning the detainees to determine whether they were involved in the robbery.

Police said the alleged mastermind behind the heist has been identified as Chief Crew member Wajid, who is believed to have planned the operation.

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Investigators revealed that the cash was transferred from the cash van to a double-cabin vehicle, whose four occupants were reportedly in contact with Wajid during the robbery. Following the heist, the doors of the cash van were allegedly locked from the outside.

Read more: Cash van robbery: Rs 35 million recovered, driver arrested

According to police, preliminary investigations have uncovered evidence suggesting the possible involvement of the driver and the two guards. The three suspects have been detained, while the principal accused, Wajid, and his alleged accomplices are believed to have fled the city.

Officials further stated that the vehicle carrying the cash had departed from an office on Tariq Road and was transporting a substantial sum of money packed in 20 bags.

Investigators said they have obtained geofencing data and call detail records from the crime scene. Raids are currently being conducted in an effort to apprehend the remaining suspects.