Karachi downpour: At least four killed in rain-related incidents

KARACHI: At least four persons including three children lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents that occurred in Karachi during the first spell of rainfall, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Four persons were killed in accidents due to thunderstorms and heavy downpour in different areas of Karachi. Two children aged 4 and 5 years were killed in a wall collapse incident in Malir’s Millat Town area.

In another wall collapse incident, a 45-year-old man was killed in Gulshan-e-Areesha in Met Department area. An eight-year-old boy has also lost his life after a wall collapsed in Chanesar Goth, Mehmoodabad area.

READ: CLIMATE MINISTER ISSUES URBAN FLOODING WARNING FOR KARACHI

After heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, the worst traffic jams were witnessed in different areas including Sharea Faisal, Tariq Road, Allahwali Chowrangi, Purani Sabzi Mandi, Hassan Square, University Road, Karsaz, Stadium Road and Millennium Mall.

Rain with strong winds

The weather in Karachi turned pleasant as the city witnessed heavy rain with strong winds on Wednesday.

According to reports, heavy and light rain was seen across all areas of the city. With a Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the rain will last for an hour at least.

Heavy rainfall with strong winds was reported at Superhighway, Shahrai-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Liaquatabad, II Chundrigar Road, Malir and other areas.

According to Met Office, the winds are blowing at a speed of 81 kilometres per hour. Meanwhile, soon after the rainfall, several areas have been deprived of electricity.

The KE spokesperson said, their teams are in the field and working to clear the fault that occurred after heavy rainfall.

Comments