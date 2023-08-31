Karachi: Driver involved in horrible Gulshan-e-Iqbal accident arrested

KARACHI: Police arrested the accused driver who crushed several people outside a public park in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area three days ago, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East told the media that the accused driver was arrested from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7 area besides recovering the vehicle.

کراچی: گلشن اقبال میں لوگوں کو گاڑی سے کچلنے والا ملزم گرفتار#ARYNews #Karachi pic.twitter.com/zNsKua4ydW — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 31, 2023

The arrested person was identified as Moavia who is a law student.

The horrible car crash incident took place outside a public park in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area three days ago, leaving several persons including children seriously wounded.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the speeding vehicle crushing carts, motorcycles and a rickshaw. Later, the driver fled from the scene.

Police registered a case against the accused driver and an investigation is underway.

In July, two people including a woman were killed when a speeding car overturned in Karachi.

A car overturned in Karachi’s Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-8, resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to another.

According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Sheena and Ali Raza, while the injured person was identified as Zohaib. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital.