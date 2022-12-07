Karachi: Drop scene of Newborn baby kidnapping

KARACHI: The episode involving the kidnapping of a newborn baby from the hands of her mother in Karachi’s Baldia town had a drop scene after the police investigation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the woman who claimed to be the newborn baby’s mother was not her real mother.

The woman named Ainy Begum confessed to police that she obtained the baby girl from her friend and pretended that her daughter was kidnapped to blackmail her husband.

The Police said that the woman told the investigation department about a family doctor.

The family doctor then revealed that she is not the real mother of the girl.

Earlier, Unidentified men snatched a newborn girl from the hands of her mother in Karachi’s Baldia town.

The woman was coming back after a medical checkup of her newborn in a public transport bus and faced a shocking situation when some unidentified men came and snatched the plastic cot wherein her child was resting.

“My wife wrapped our daughter in the plastic cot to keep her warm, the accused snatched her in no time, and run away.” The husband stated in First Information Report.

