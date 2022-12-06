Newborn snatched from mother’s hand in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified men snatched a newborn girl from the hands of her mother in Karachi’s Baldia town, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, A woman who was coming back after a medical checkup of her newborn in a public transport bus faced a shocking situation when some unidentified men came and snatched the plastic cot wherein her child was resting.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The mother, while narrating her ordeal to the police, said that she kept the baby in plastic cot to save her from the cold breeze but feels that the abductors were some robbers who thought she was keeping money or valuables in the covered cot.

“My wife wrapped our daughter in the plastic cot to keep her warm, the accused snatched her in no time, and run away.” The husband stated in First Information Report.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Fida Hussain told the media that an investigation into the incident has been launched, they are receiving CCTV footage of the incident, which will help start the search for the suspects.

At present, the whereabouts of the baby girl and her kidnappers are unknown.

Back in the year 2018, a woman in Karachi claimed that her eight-month-old girl was snatched from her hands by an unknown kidnapper who came wearing a veil in her apartment building. The claim turned out to be false as police soon recovered the “abductee” from a relative’s house, who claimed to have taken custody of girl as a guardian.

The man added that the girl’s mother called him to her apartment on September 12 and willingly gave him the girl’s custody for “better upbringing” without telling her in-laws.

Comments