Karachi: Investigation reveals shocking details about viral pan shop robbery

KARACHI: In a shocking turn of events, the investigation revealed the involvement of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Sindh police in the robbery occurred at a shop in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The robbery incident occurred at a paan shop Thursday in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13D area of ​​Karachi in which two plain-clothed persons arrived in a police mobile looted the paan cabin and fled the scene.

The shopkeeper in a statement claimed to have been robbed of Rs 70,000 in the incident, revealing that the same people robbed his shop on the 2nd of the current month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local police arrested the DSP and his son after the police vehicle allocated to the police official used in the robbery at a shop in Karachi.

As per the statement of police officials, the citizen – Abbas – captured in the CCTV footage assisting the robbers was also arrested and later released after taking his statement.

The accused robbers also tampered with the number plate of the cob vehicle.

“I was just an ordinary citizen of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the policemen asked me to help them shift the items in the police mobile,” Abbas in his statement told police.