Dumper crushes another motorbike rider to death in Karachi

KARACHI: The Dumper horror continues in Karachi as another motorbike rider crushed to death on Hawkes Bay Road of the port city, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred near Musharraf Colony on Hawkes Bay Road where a dumper fled after running over a motorbike rider.

Police have reached the spot of the incident and took the dumper in police custody.

On February 8, a dumper truck ran over pedestrians on Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi to Korangi Crossing road, leaving three people dead on the spot.

As per details, the incident sparked outrage among the locals, who set the dumper on fire in protest whereas the driver of the dumper fled the scene after the accident.

As many as 92 people lost their lives in Karachi road accidents in 2025 so far. According to the statistics released by the rescue authorities 92 people lost their lives in traffic accidents that occurred between January 1 and February 8.

The fatalities include 11 women, 2 young girls, and 9 children. Additionally, over 900 people were injured, including more than 100 women.

With the start of the new year, Karachi has witnessed a steep rise in the number of road accidents.

Committee formed

In response to the rising number of accidents, the traffic police have taken action, issuing 34,655 challans and arresting 490 drivers. Additionally, 532 vehicle fitness certificates were canceled.

A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the causes of the accidents and suggest measures to improve road safety. The committee will review the fitness certificates of oil tanker dumpers and water tankers as well as and licenses of those driving the vehicles.