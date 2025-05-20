Dumper crushes handicapped man to death in Karachi

KARACHI: The dumper horror continues as the giant vehicle claimed life of a wheelchair-bound man at Steel Mill Morh in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Shoukat Ali Khatian stated that the handicapped man was struck by a dumper while attempting to cross the road.

The driver attempted to flee the scene but was assaulted by citizens and traffic officials blocked the dumper with vehicles to prevent his escape.

The enraged citizens smashed the dumper’s windows and attacked the driver, who was subsequently taken into custody, according to SSP Khatian.

The fatal crash adds to Karachi’s grim record of traffic accidents, with nearly 500 deaths reported in 2024 due to collisions involving heavy vehicles.

On May 12, three members of a family lost their lives after their vehicle was hit by a speeding dumper in Karach.

As per details, a speeding dumper collided with a car at Northern Bypas in Karachi’s Surjani Town. As a result, three people of a family, including a father and son were killed.

According to rescue officials, all victims were residents of Gul Muhammad Qalandrani Goth in Manghopir.

Despite numerous measures taken by Sindh government, the accidents involving heavy traffic continue in Karachi.

Earlier, a trailer crushed two youth to death in the old city area near Boulton Market in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

Infuriated people tried to beat the trailer driver Abid Ali, but the police saved and taken him into custody.