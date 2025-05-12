web analytics
30.8 C
Karachi
Monday, May 12, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Three of family killed as dumper crashes into vehicle in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a tragic road crash, three members of a family lost their lives after their vehicle was hit by a speeding dumper in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

As per details, a speeding dumper collided with a car at Northern Bypas in Karachi’s Surjani Town. As a result, three people of a family, including a father and son were killed.

According to rescue officials, all victims were residents of Gul Muhammad Qalandrani Goth in Manghopir.

Despite numerous measures taken by Sindh government, the accidents involving heavy traffic continue in Karachi.

Read more: Two dead after dumper runs over mother, daughter in Chiniot

Earlier, a trailer crushed two youth to death in the old city area near Boulton Market in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

Infuriated people tried to beat the trailer driver Abid Ali, but the police saved and taken him into custody.

The deceased youth identified as Noor Muhammad and Zahid were residents of the Usmanabad area of Lyari, police said.

Police have registered a case of traffic mishap against trailer driver for reckless driving at Meethadar police station.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.