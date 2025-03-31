Earthquake jolts different areas in Karachi

KARACHI: Strong earthquake tremors were felt across various areas of Karachi on Monday afternoon, with a magnitude of 4.7 recorded on the Richter scale

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 19 kilometers, with the epicenter located 75 kilometers north of Karachi.

While there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties, residents in several areas of Karachi reported feeling the tremors.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and residents of Karachi are urged to remain cautious.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its surrounding areas on Tuesday, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said.

The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 166 kilometers, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range.

Tremors were felt across Swat Mingora, Lower Dir, Chitral and adjoining regions, causing brief panic among residents. However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties were received.

In September 2024, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake felt in parts of Pakistan, mostly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad and parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The earthquake that was recorded at 1229pm PKT was of 5.7 Magnitude with a depth of 10km while its Epicenter was near DG Khan, says PMD in a statement.

The quake jolted twin cities and several cities of Punjab and KP including Lahore, Sargodha, Chiniot, Okara, Jaranwala, Shorkot, Multan, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sahiwal, Farooqabad and Peshawar.

Tremors were also felt in Malakand, Lakki Marwat, Chitral, Mianwali, Kasur, Hafizabad and other cities of Punjab and KP.

Following the tremors, people came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.