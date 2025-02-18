web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

SWAT: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its surrounding areas on Tuesday, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said

The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 166 kilometers, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range.

Tremors were felt across Swat Mingora, Lower Dir, Chitral and adjoining regions, causing brief panic among residents. However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties were received.

In September 2024, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake felt in parts of Pakistan, mostly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad and parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Read More: Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities

The earthquake that was recorded at 1229pm PKT was of 5.7 Magnitude with a depth of 10km while its Epicenter was near DG Khan, says PMD in a statement.

The quake jolted twin cities and several cities of Punjab and KP including Lahore, Sargodha, Chiniot, Okara, Jaranwala, Shorkot, Multan, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sahiwal, Farooqabad and Peshawar.

Tremors were also felt in Malakand, Lakki Marwat, Chitral, Mianwali, Kasur, Hafizabad and other cities of Punjab and KP.

Following the tremors, people came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.