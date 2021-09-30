Ward 7 vote recount: ‘Toss’ to decide winner after election result ends in tie

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has conducted the recounting of votes in three wards of Karachi cantonment boards, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The recounting of votes went in the favour of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate in Ward 5 of Korangi Cantonment Board. The PPP candidate Kamran Asif was declared winner in Ward 5 after the vote recount with the lead of five votes.

Earlier, the candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Malik Javed Iqbal, had been declared winner in the Ward 5 in September 12 elections with the lead of three votes against the PPP candidate Kamran Asif.

The recounting of votes was conducted under the supervision of DRO Sajjad Khattak at the office of the Korangi Cantonment Board.

In Ward 7 of Cantonment Board Malir (CBM), the recounting of votes ended in a tie between the candidates of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

READ: ECP ORDERS VOTE RECOUNT IN THREE WARDS OF KARACHI CANTONMENT BOARDS

In the ward, PTI candidate Wasif Ali Shah had grabbed victory in the September 12 elections with the lead of one vote, whereas, MQM-P’s Afzal Bhatti was declared the runner-up.

After the vote recount, the results ended in a 169-169 tie between both candidates. Following the development, the DRO forwarded the results to the election commission.

It emerged that the final decision of the winning candidate will be made through toss by the ECP officials.

In CBM’s Ward 4, the PTI candidate Malik Amanullah Khan was declared the winner again after the recounting of vote by security 365 votes followed by PPP candidate Ali Qasim Syed with 346 votes.

The number of votes remained unchanged after the recounting process.

