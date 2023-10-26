Karachi electric bus likely to shutdown

KARACHI: The Karachi electric bus service has been shut down suddenly on two out of three routes in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

As per details, Karachiites are facing problems in their daily commute after the sudden shutdown of the electric bus service which kicked off in June 2023 under the project of People Bus Services by the Sindh government.

The EV-2 of Karachi bus service is active on one route from Malir Halt to Bahria Town whereas EV-1 and EV-3 have been suspended for an indefinite time.

However, officials said that the reason behind the suspension of Karachi Electric Bus service is the closure of routes.

Read more: Pakistan’s first electric bus service hit Karachi roads

It is pertinent to mention here that, this year in January the government launched the first route of electric bus service. The buses on Route 1 run between Karachi Airport and Seaview.

The first route of the electric bus service starts from Tank Chowk near Jinnah Avenue to pass through Airport, Sharea Faisal, FTC, Korangi Road, Khayaban-i Ittehad to reach Clock Tower at Seaview.