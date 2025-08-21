Karachi still facing power outages after two days of rain

KARACHI: Following two days of heavy rainfall, the city continues to face a severe electricity crisis as 98 feeders of K-Electric remain non-functional, leaving large areas without power, ARY News reported.

According to officials, underground cables and substations were inundated with rainwater, disrupting electricity supply across several neighbourhoods.

Power outages have been reported from different parts of Karachi including Surjani Town, Yousuf Goth, Moinabad, Scheme 33, and Baldia. Areas such as Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bin Qasim, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Manghopir, and Razzaqabad also remain without power.

Residents of Ramswami, the Old City Area, Urdu Bazaar, and M.A. Jinnah Road have been facing outages for more than 48 hours.

The prolonged suspension of electricity has also disrupted the supply of water in many households, compounding the difficulties faced by citizens.

Earlier, Shah Faisal Colony police on Thursday registered a case against K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi and other officials after two brothers were electrocuted to death during heavy rains.

The victims, identified as Israr Khan and his younger brother Siraj Khan, were killed after coming into contact with a live underground K-Electric wire outside their residence, according to the family.

Both died instantly as floodwaters had inundated the road. The grieving family has called for strict legal action, holding K-Electric authorities responsible for negligence.

Meanwhile, Torrential rains lashed Karachi for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, causing urban flooding, road closures, prolonged power outages, and a landslide in Kati Pahari.

Rainwater inundated major artries including Korangi Industrial Area Road, II Chundrigar Road, and Sultanabad, severely disrupting traffic flow.

In Surjani Town, rescue teams had to use boats to transport a patient to hospital as roads remained submerged.