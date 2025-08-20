KE CEO, officials booked after two brothers electrocuted in Karachi

KARACHI: Shah Faisal Colony police on Thursday registered a case against K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi and other officials after two brothers were electrocuted to death during heavy rains.

The victims, identified as Israr Khan and his younger brother Siraj Khan, were killed after coming into contact with a live underground K-Electric wire outside their residence, according to the family.

Both died instantly as floodwaters had inundated the road. The grieving family has called for strict legal action, holding K-Electric authorities responsible for negligence.

Meanwhile, Torrential rains lashed Karachi for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, causing urban flooding, road closures, prolonged power outages, and a landslide in Kati Pahari.

Rainwater inundated major artries including Korangi Industrial Area Road, II Chundrigar Road, and Sultanabad, severely disrupting traffic flow.

In Surjani Town, rescue teams had to use boats to transport a patient to hospital as roads remained submerged.

Large swathes of the city were plunged into darkness, with several areas facing power outages extending up to 36 hours.

Residents of Nazimabad Block B, without power for more than a day and a half, staged protests, demanding K-Electric restore supply on an urgent basis.

The prolonged power outage also triggered a severe water shortage in several areas.

Karachi Traffic Police confirmed that both tracks of Korangi Industrial Area Road were closed alongside Korangi Causeway amid overflowing drains.

Shaheed-e-Millat, Drigh Road, Nazimabad No. 1 and No. 2 underpasses, along with Sohrab Goth underpass, were closed after heavy water accumulation. Authorities urged commuters to opt for alternative routes.