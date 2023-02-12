Karachi: Employee of courier company looted in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI: Incidents of street crimes are on the rise in Karachi as another employee of a courier company was looted in the city’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident of street crime was caught on camera in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 3.

According to the footage, the armed robber on a motorcycle stopped the employee of a private courier company, deprived him of valuables and fled easily.

Read more: $25,000, mobile phones looted from US-returned family in Karachi

Yesterday, dacoits looted $25,000, mobile phones and other valuables from a family in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi who had recently returned from the United States (US).

A US-returned family was looted by dacoits in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi. It was learnt that the family members reached Karachi to attend the Dastarbandi ceremony of their son at Jamia Binoria Aalamia.

Police launched an investigation after registering a case following the robbery.

Comments