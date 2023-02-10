$25,000, mobile phones looted from US-returned family in Karachi

KARACHI: Dacoits have looted $25,000, mobile phones and other valuables from a family in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi who had recently returned from the United States (US), ARY News reported on Friday.

A US-returned family was looted by dacoits in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi. It was learnt that the family members reached Karachi to attend the Dastarbandi ceremony of their son at Jamia Binoria Aalamia.

Police launched an investigation after registering a case following the robbery.

According to details, the accused started chasing the family from Karachi airport and stopped their vehicle and asked them to show their identification documents after posing as government officials.

The alleged dacoits snatched the purse and returned their passports and fled from the scene.

Yesterday, a case was registered at the Shah Latif police station against unidentified individuals wearing police uniforms who allegedly robbed 154 weapons from a security company in Karachi.

An investigation committee was formed under the chairmanship of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the Shah Latif police station.

In a statement, the police spokesperson stated that the office of the security company was built in a small shop which was closed for a long time.

The spokesperson said that the employee of the company is allegedly involved in the robbery while the investigation committee is also doing geofencing to arrest the culprits.

The bandits allegedly stole 154 weapons from the security company’s office in Karachi’s Shah Latif town the weapons including 113 short guns, and 41 pistols.

