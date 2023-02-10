Dacoits who killed Karachi citizen before family arrested

KARACHI: Karachi police officials have arrested three dacoits who allegedly killed a citizen before his wife and children on Lyari Expressway last month, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police said that they arrested three alleged dacoits who brutally murdered a citizen in front of his wife and children on Lyari Expressway on January 23. The accused used to loot citizens whose vehicles developed faults or tyre punctures.

The terrifying incident had taken place on January 23 when they surrounded a vehicle of a citizen travelling with his family but stopped on the Lyari Expressway after his car developed a fault.

The accused confessed to opening fire at the citizen during robbery after his children started shouting. Police added that the accused were also wanted in different cases in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Azizabad.

Police also recovered arms, mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle from their possession. The arrests were made by the raiding team of the Hyderi police station.

A few days ago, Karachi police arrested two alleged extortionists posing as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officers to threaten citizens.

READ: ‘TWO EXTORTIONISTS’ NABBED IN RANGERS-POLICE JOINT RAID IN KARACHI



Two ‘extortionists’ were arrested by Clifton police officials after a complaint registered by a citizen for receiving threatening telephone calls from the accused posing as NAB officers.

After registering the complaint, the citizen asked the accused to reach a location to receive the extortion money. When the accused reached the said location, police nabbed the ‘extortionists’.

The arrested men were identified as Jameel and Bilal. Police added that the arrested men were sent by other members of a gang namely Saqib and Javed to collect the extortion money.

Clifton police said that raids are being conducted to arrest the absconders including Saqib and Javed. Police started a thorough investigation after registering a case against the accused.

Comments