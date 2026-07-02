Karachi to experience cloudy, humid weather today

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi likely to remain humid and cloudy, Met Office said in its weather report on Thursday.

Light drizzle is expected sporadically in different areas of the city with gusts of winds in infrequent intervals.

The weather office has recorded 78 percent humidity in the city as minimum temperature in the city recorded 29-degree Celsius as the mercury could soar to 33 Celsius in the daytime.

The southwesterly winds are blowing at the wind speed of 18 kilometers per hour, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Met Office in a recent advisory said that in Sindh, rain is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, and Naushahro Feroze on July 3 and July 4.

PMD said that Pakistan is likely to experience a split monsoon this year, with hot and dry conditions expected in most plains and heavier rainfall forecast for the northern highlands.

According to the forecast, temperatures across the country will remain warmer than usual throughout the summer, regardless of region. However, rainfall patterns will vary sharply between the plains and the mountains.

In the agricultural plains of Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the coming months are expected to be hotter and drier than normal. Rainfall in these areas is likely to stay below average, while daytime temperatures may rise above seasonal levels.

The northern mountainous regions including Gilgit-Baltistan, the Northern Areas and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are expected to receive slightly above-normal rainfall. Despite the increased rain, temperatures there will also remain higher than in previous years, making the weather feel more humid and uncomfortable.