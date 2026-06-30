PMD forecasts monsoon rains across Pakistan in early July

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread monsoon rainfall across the country during the first week of July.

According to the Met Office, most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Sindh are expected to receive rainfall between 1 and 6 July.

The PMD stated that a westerly weather system is likely to enter the country on the evening or night of 30 June. In addition, moist winds from the Arabian Sea are expected to affect the eastern and central regions, while humid air from the Bay of Bengal is forecast to reach the upper parts of the country from 2 July.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is expected across Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from 1 to 6 July, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from 1 to 5 July, and the northern and north-eastern districts of Balochistan from 1 to 4 July.

In Sindh, rainfall is expected to begin on 3 and 4 July in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana and surrounding districts. However, there is currently no forecast of rainfall for Karachi.

Read more: Met Office forecasts rain with strong winds in parts of country

The Met Office has warned that heavy rainfall could lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Nowshera and Faisalabad between 1 and 4 July.

Furthermore, from 2 to 6 July, there is a risk of landslides and flash flooding in streams and hill torrents across the mountainous regions of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid weak structures, electricity poles and billboards during heavy rain and strong winds, and to exercise extreme caution while travelling.