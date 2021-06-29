Karachi to experience hot, humid and partly cloudy weather

KARACHI: The port city will experience a hot and humid and partly cloudy weather today, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report on Tuesday.

Maximum temperature in Karachi will likely remain between 34 to 36 degree, while minimum temperature will be 29 degree Celsius, according to the weather department.

The wind direction will remain westerly or southwesterly with wind speed 19 kilometres per hour.

The city passing through pre-monsoon weather. The met office had earlier said that the onset of the monsoon is expected during last week of June, expected dates would be 27-30 June.

Monsoon rainfall is expected to remain near normal during July to September 2021 in Pakistan, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said in its weather outlook.

The eastern and upper half of Punjab, eastern Baluchistan and Kashmir are likely to receive moderately above normal rainfall, while in Sindh slightly above normal rainfall is expected during the season, according to the weather department.

Due to some heavy rainfall events urban flooding in plain areas of major cities in Sindh and Punjab and flash flooding in hill torrents of Azad Kashmir, KP and Punjab is expected during the season.