Karachi Express power van catches fire

KARACHI: The power van of the Karachi-Lahore passenger train, Karachi Express, caught fire near Lahore’s Kahna town on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Railways spokesperson confirmed the fire incident. The spokesperson said that the power van of the Karachi Express train caught fire near Kahna town at 1:35 and fortunately, no casualty was reported.

He added that the train staffers detached the power van immediately to stop the spread of the fire to other bogies. Moreover, a team was dispatched to Kahna town from the Lahore railway station.

The spokesperson said that the reason behind the blaze could not be ascertained until a thorough investigation into the incident.

He said that all passengers were safe and no casualty was reported, adding that the train will depart for Lahore soon. The PR CEO ordered an investigation into the fire incident and ordered the concerned officers to present a report in 24 hours.

On Friday, the Pakistan-Iran rail service was suspended after the derailment of a freight train moving from Iran to Balochistan’s capital.

Railway officials confirmed that five bogies of a freight train derailed which resulted in the suspension of the Pakistan-Iran railway service.

They said that the Pakistan Railways team was working to restore the railway track. The affected freight train was transporting goods from Iran to Quetta, they added.

The train service between two neighbouring countries used to remain suspended mostly owing to poor railway infrastructure causing derailment a routine.