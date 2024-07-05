Karachi faces fuel shortage amid PPDA strike

Karachi is facing fuel shortage as the stock of petroleum products has run out due to the strike of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the fuel stations in Karachi and across Pakistan were shutdown on the call of the PPDA from 6 AM today.

According to sources, the supply of petroleum products from Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and other oil marketing companies’ terminals is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Oil Tanker Owners Association has distanced itself from the petroleum dealers’ strike. Railways, airports, power plants are being supplied fuel, said Oil Tanker Owners Association President Shams Shahwani.

On Thursday, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) announced that the supply of petroleum products will be ensured across the country.

PSO confirmed that its supply chain is fully operational, guaranteeing that petrol pumps would remain stocked despite the strike.

“Continuous supply of petrol at pumps is being ensured,” stated a PSO spokesperson.

PSO reiterated its readiness to serve the public. “PSO is always ready to serve the people,” the spokesperson added.