Strike call: Govt, petroleum dealers’ talks end in stalemate

ISLAMABAD: The talks between the government delegation and All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association ended in a stalemate as the association persisted for the country-wide strike on Friday, ARY News reported

After the strike call from the All-Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, the government held talks with them but sources said that deadlock persists between both sides.

The All-Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has not withdrawn its strike call.

The strike will not be observed in Islamabad due to death of the vice president of the Petroleum Dealers Association Punjab’s but dealers will shut down all petrol pumps across the country except in the capital city.

The All-Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association said that petrol pumps across the country will be closed from 6 am on Friday.

Soon after the announcement, long queues of cars and motorcycles formed at petrol pumps, causing traffic disruptions and chaos on main roads.

The petrol stations in Pakistan will remain closed on July 5 as the dealers announced strike over 'unfair' tax in the recent budget 2024-25.

The association’s central leader stated that the government has imposed a variety of ‘unfair’ taxes, making it increasingly difficult for the petrol pump business to operate.