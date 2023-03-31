Karachi factory stampede: Sindh CM announces compensation for victims

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced financial assistance to the affected families whose beloved ones lost their lives in a stampede at a Karachi factory, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah announced Rs500,000 in financial assistance to the families of the deceased persons who lost their lives in the Karachi factory stampede incident. Moreover, he announced giving Rs100,000 to each wounded person.

He directed authorities to immediately compile records of the deceased and wounded persons. He said that the financial compensation will be distributed among the victims’ families after the compilation of the records.

READ: ZAKAT, RATION DISTRIBUTION STAMPEDE KILLS 12 AT KARACHI FACTORY



Earlier, at least 12 persons including three children were killed in a stampede during the ration distribution at a local factory in Karachi.

The sorrowful incident took place at a local factory near Siemens Chowrangi in Karachi’s SITE area. Rescue sources confirmed that the deceased persons included three children and mostly women.

An eyewitness told ARY News that the deaths were caused by a stampede during Zakat distribution at the factory.

Stampede during the distribution of Zakat in Karachi, twelve women including three children died. After hearing about ration and zakat distribution, large number of women with their children reached the garment factory#karachi#Pakistan #Zakat pic.twitter.com/SKhN2JlnwD — Salman Lodhi (@Salmanlodhi_85) March 31, 2023

Rescue officials said that they also received reports of a blaze due to gas leakage at the factory. They added that they found the narrow streets filled with water which seemingly indicates that the factory workers tried to douse the fire.

Police officials told the media that they were not informed about the zakat or ration distribution by the factory staff, otherwise, they will make appropriate arrangements.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies and wounded persons to the hospital while several injured ones are critical.

Comments