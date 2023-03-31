Zakat, ration distribution stampede kills 11 at Karachi factory

KARACHI: At least 11 persons including three children were killed in a stampede during the ration distribution at a local factory in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The sorrowful incident took place at a local factory near Siemens Chowrangi in Karachi’s SITE area. Rescue sources confirmed that the deceased persons included three children and mostly women.

An eyewitness told ARY News that the deaths were caused by a stampede during Zakat distribution at the factory.

Rescue officials said that they also received reports of a blaze due to gas leakage at the factory. They added that they found the narrow streets filled with water which seemingly indicates that the factory workers tried to douse the fire.

Police officials told the media that they were not informed about the zakat or ration distribution by the factory staff, otherwise, they will make appropriate arrangements.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies and wounded persons to the hospital while several injured ones are critical.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari Fida Hussain said that the factory administration did not inform the police and district administration regarding their ration distribution plan.

SSP Keamari Fida Hussain said that the factory manager along with seven persons was arrested by police. He said that the arrested persons were belonging to the factory administration.

He said that SP SITE Mughees Hashmi was given the responsibility to hold an inquiry into the incident and legal action will be taken against the responsible.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori took notice of the factory stampede incident and sought a report from Commissioner Karachi. He also directed to provide best medical facilities to the wounded persons.

