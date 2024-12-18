Family looted outside home in Karachi

KARACHI: In a brazen daylight robbery, four armed men looted a motorcycle-riding family outside their home in Karachi’s Korangi district.

As per details, the incident, which took place in Saudabad area, was captured on CCTV footage.

In the CCTV footage, the robbers, riding two motorcycles can be seen following the family to their home. As the man and his wife dismounted near their residence, the suspects held them at gunpoint and began looting their belongings.

The male victim was forced to hand over his mobile phone and other valuables, while one of the robbers snatched gold bangles and a ring from the woman’s hands.

Police are investigating the incident, which underscores the rising concerns about public safety in Karachi.

Read more: Karachi police arrest five robbers, recover looted valuables

Earlier to this, the suspect who allegedly opened fire and injured two citizens over robbery resistance in Gulshan-e-Hadid was arrested.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, the bandit, Shehzad, was arrested with the help of CCTV footage, meanwhile during the investigation, the culprit confessed to various robberies in Gulshan-e-Hadid and Shah Latif town.

The police officials recovered an illegal arm and multiple bullets from the possession of the accused robber.

The incident was reported in the Steel Town police station last night, after which the local police officers conducted a raid and arrested the culprit.