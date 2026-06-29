KARACHI: The father of a Karachi man who was killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire on his family’s vehicle in Balochistan’s Dasht area has recounted the family’s ordeal, saying his injured daughter-in-law waited nearly five hours for help after the attack, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Jameel, father of Ali Murtaza, said the Balochistan government had remained in contact with the family, but claimed the Sindh government had yet to reach out or offer any assistance.

“What happened was deeply tragic. This should never happen to anyone again,” he said.

Ali Murtaza was travelling with his wife and two daughters after visiting Quetta when the family reportedly lost their way and entered the Dasht area of Kech district. Unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, killing Ali Murtaza and seriously injuring his wife, while the couple’s two daughters survived the attack.

Jameel said he had met his son on the 7th of Muharram and advised him not to travel to Quetta, but Ali was determined to make the trip. After reaching Quetta, he called home and said he was happy.

According to Jameel, Ali later informed the family that they were leaving after dinner. Later, his daughter-in-law called to say they had lost their way and that unidentified armed men had opened fire on their vehicle. He said despite the attack, no rescue team or security personnel reached the family for nearly five hours.

‘My daughter-in-law started dictating her will’

Jameel said his daughter-in-law told him Ali and her have been hit by bullets. She told him she, along with her two daughters, waited for almost five hours before help arrived.

He said she repeatedly told her daughter that if anything happened to her, she should call her aunt. According to Jameel, by around 6am, his daughter-in-law had begun dictating her will.

He added that the family was first informed the vehicle had been located, but his daughter-in-law and granddaughters were still missing. About 15 minutes later, they received confirmation that they had also been found safe.

Jameel said that while the Balochistan government had stayed in contact with the family following the incident, the Sindh government had yet to contact them or offer any support.

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