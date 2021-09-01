Karachi fears stormy winds ahead of rain, urban flooding after rain

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has Tuesday warned of stormy winds ahead of the new rain spell kickstarting evening Wednesday most probably across entire Sindh but with some districts forecast to receive more rain than the others, ARY News reported.

The PMD director said Karachi’s downpour is likely to be heavier than the average forecast across Sindh with gusty winds turning to the city before the system begins rainfall today.

It said that into the second and third days of the rainy spell, the pour will be heavier. So much so that it might even cause urban flooding in the low-lying areas of the metropolitan city, the director dreaded.

The Met Office has maintained today its earlier forecasts of rainy spell from Sep. 1 to -3 across the entire Sindh province with light to moderate intensity.

This spell is not so heavy, said the Met department director, adding that all of the Sindh districts will receive rain this monsoon spell.

However, the districts Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Tharparkar may be exceptions in the intensity with a heavy pour.

MODERATE RAINFALL FORECAST ACROSS ALL SINDH STARTING TODAY

Earlier yesterday, the Met Office forecast rain with wind and thundershower in Sindh and Balochistan from evening today, or night.

It was drizzling yesterday around the swathes at Super Highway and adjacent areas of Kathore, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Ahsanabad in the outskirts of Karachi.

The wet spell in the two provinces will continue till Friday, September 03.

“Monsoon currents presently giving rains in upper and central parts of the country are now likely to give more rain and thunderstorm in southern parts of Pakistan,” the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.