Moderate rainfall forecast across all Sindh starting today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has maintained Wednesday its rain forecast from Sep. 1 to -3 across the entire Sindh province with light to moderate intensity, ARY News reported.

This spell is not so heavy, said the Met department director, adding that all of the Sindh districts will receive rain this monsoon spell.

However, the districts Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Tharparkar may be exceptions in the intensity with heavy pour.

Met Office forecast rain in Sindh, Balochistan from Tuesday evening

Earlier yesterday, the Met Office forecast rain with wind and thundershower in Sindh and Balochistan from evening today, or night.

It was drizzling yesterday around the swathes at Super Highway and adjacent areas of Kathore, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Ahsanabad in the outskirts of Karachi.

The wet spell in the two provinces will continue till Friday, September 03. “Monsoon currents presently giving rains in upper and central parts of the country are now likely to give more rain and thunderstorm in southern parts of Pakistan,” the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.