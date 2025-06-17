Karachi’s ‘feels like’ temperature climbs to 46°C

Karachi is experiencing severe heat, with the temperature soaring to 39°C and the “feels like” temperature reaching 46°C, ARY News reported on Tuesday quoting the met office.

According to the Meteorological Department, the city’s humidity level is 41%, making the heat feel more intense. The winds are blowing from the west at a speed of 4 km/h.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with dust/thunderstorm-rain is likely at isolated places in North-East Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South-East and Eastern Sindh.

Read more: Hot weather persists in Karachi with feel-like 40 C temperature

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty and Murree eighteen degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian fifteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh six and Pulwama and Baramula fourteen degree centigrade.