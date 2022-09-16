Karachi: Fever medicines disappear from market

KARACHI: As waterborne and mosquito-borne disease break out following the heavy rains in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, medicines for common ailments, including fever have disappeared from the market, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, a shortage of medicine for fever and diarrhea has sprung in Karachi as the city reported as many as 192 more cases of the dengue virus.

The shopkeepers said, in the wholesale market, a single pack of Panadol tablets was being sold for over Rs1,000. Meanwhile, the single pack – on medical stores – was being sold at Rs1,200.

Amid growing cases of dengue, malaria and viral fevers, Brufen syrup and tablet were also disappeared from pharmacies across Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that cases of dengue virus continue to witness sharp increase in Sindh including Karachi as the provincial capital registered as many as 192 more cases of the vector-borne viral disease.

According to the provincial health ministry, district Korangi remained the most affected with 63 cases reported in a day, followed by 45 cases from district East, 35 cases were reported from district South, 26 from district Central, 14 from Malir and six and three cases respectively from Keamari and West.

Sindh government has claimed to have taken measures for dealing with dengue fever in the province after most of the province is under flood water while urban centres have also received record rainfall during the monsoon spell.

