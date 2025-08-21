Explosion, fire erupt at fireworks warehouse in Karachi, 22 injured

KARACHI: A powerful explosion at a fireworks warehouse on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi triggered a massive fire on Wednesday, leaving at least 22 people injured, ARY News reported quoting rescue sources.

According to officials, the blast in the warehouse shattered windows of nearby buildings and caused damage to several vehicles and rickshaws parked in the vicinity.

The fire quickly spread, but the Karachi Fire Brigade managed to bring 70 to 80 percent of the blaze under control, said Chief Fire Officer Muhammad Humayun Khan.

Rescue officials confirmed that out of the 22 injured, eight people suffered severe burn injuries. At least 13 victims were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, while seven others were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

More than 12 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, while heavy contingents of Karachi police and Rangers cordoned off the area. The Sindh Police spokesperson said SSU commandos also joined the relief operation and rescued people trapped on the roof of the building.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed serious concern, stating that such hazardous materials should never be stored in residential areas. He directed the Karachi Commissioner to keep him updated once the fire is completely controlled.

SSP South Mahzoor Ali confirmed that the fireworks shop had been operating in the area for a long time and that several people were injured due to shattered glass from nearby buildings.

The tragic incident has once again raised questions over Karachi’s safety regulations and the unchecked presence of fireworks warehouses in densely populated areas.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a factory in Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone.

Rescue officials believe the fire originated in the basement of the affected building. The blaze was quickly categorised as a third-degree fire.

At least 16 fire tenders and two water bowsers were deployed at the scene. During the operation, two sections of the factory collapsed.

The fire caused the factory to reduced to rubble, raising serious questions about fire safety protocols and emergency response infrastructure in Karachi’s industrial zones.

The fire reportedly spread to multiple adjoining factories, and gas cylinder storage in one nearby facility added to the danger, prompting fears of a possible explosion.

At least seven injured workers were rescued from the site. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported.

The fire was later brought under control, according to Karachi Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan.

Khan confirmed that 90 percent of the fire was contained, with full extinguishment expected soon. Firefighting teams surrounded the factory from all sides, working tirelessly to extinguish the remaining flames.