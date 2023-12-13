Fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Karachi

In yet another fire incident, a scrap warehouse in Karachi was burnt to ashes after a late-night blaze, ARY News reported, quoting fire brigade staff.

As per details, a scrap warehouse near Karachi’s Safoora Goth in Scheme 33 caught fire, turning everything into ashes.

After getting information, a firetender reached the spot and doused the fire. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as per initial reports. Luckily no human loss was reported in the scrap warehouse fire.

The owner of the scrap warehouse accused the fire brigade staff of reaching the spot late which caused a huge loss to him.

Karachi has recently faced two major fire incidents. Recently, a deadly fire erupted in Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil. Five people lost their lives and valuables in the shops were turned into ashes.

The rescue workers doused the fire after hours of struggle. Initially, the building was sealed as precautionary measures after a huge fire.

Later the people were allowed to to their homes, who were waiting in the tents set up outside the building. The technical committee of the SBCA said in its report that the fire-affected building needs repair.