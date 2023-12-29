Karachi: Fire erupts after ‘explosion’ at Factory in Port Qasim

KARACHI: A tragic incident was reported from Karachi’s Port Qasim where a factory caught fire after a powerful boiler explosion, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the explosion led to an immediate outbreak of fire within the factory, trapping the workers inside the facility.

In response to the situation, four fire tenders of the Port Qasim Fire Department were busy dousing the blazes, while the rescue teams evacuated the two injured workers.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in the early hours of Friday in a multi-story towel factory located in the Korangi Industrial Area of Karachi.

According to the initial details received from the rescue officials, as many as six fire brigade vehicles are busy in firefighting operations, while it was reported that the fire broke out due to the explosion of the PMT transformer – transformers mounted on poles for electric utility distribution.

Meanwhile, the rescue team was present at the spot trying to control the fire, furthermore, no casualties were reported in the fire incident as only a watchman was present in the factory when the fire broke out, who informed the authorities about the incident.