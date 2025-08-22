Death toll rises to 5 in Karachi firecracker warehouse explosion

KARACHI: The Death toll in the Karachi firecracker warehouse explosion jumped to five as rescue officials retrieved another body from the debris, ARY News reported on Friday.

An explosion was reported at a firecracker warehouse on MA Jinnah Road on Thursday evening. More than 12 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, while heavy contingents of Karachi police and Rangers cordoned off the area.

The Sindh Police spokesperson said SSU commandos also joined the relief operation and rescued people trapped on the roof of the building.

According to police, a case has been registered at the Preedy Police Station on behalf of the state. The FIR includes serious charges such as attempted murder and manslaughter (Qatl bil sabab).

Two individuals, Hanif (the warehouse owner) and Muhammad Ayub, have been nominated in the case.

Police further stated that Hanif is currently under treatment at a hospital in injured condition.

Also Read: Massive fire in Karachi’s Landhi Industrial Zone brought under control

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a factory in Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone.

Rescue officials believe the fire originated in the basement of the affected building. The blaze was quickly categorised as a third-degree fire.

At least 16 fire tenders and two water bowsers were deployed at the scene. During the operation, two sections of the factory collapsed.

The fire caused the factory to reduced to rubble, raising serious questions about fire safety protocols and emergency response infrastructure in Karachi’s industrial zones.