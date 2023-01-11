Karachi: Five including a woman killed in first nine days of Jan

KARACHI: Five people including a woman, lost their lives resisting robbery bids in Karachi during the first nine days of January.

According to the details, street crimes in Karachi are increasing as several people have lost their lives and valuables.

According to a report, the first killing was reported on January 2 in Karachi’s Awami Colony, where a man named Shahid was shot dead. On January 5, a woman named Sana Tariq was shot dead resisting robbery.

In the limits of Sachal police station, Abdul Razaque lost his life on January 9. Noor Rehman was also among the five people who lost their lives. He was shot dead on January 10 near New Sabzi Mandi.

A citizen was killed in Surjani’s Yaroo Goth on January 11.

Earlier this year, a woman who became a victim of street crime stopped Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s car in protest.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah visited different areas of the port city and met and interact with the area residents, meanwhile at one location, he played cricket with the children playing on the street.

The woman came to the door of CM’s vehicle and started crying to get justice as the police is not cooperating with her to register a First Information Report (FIR).

