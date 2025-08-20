30 rescued from flooded call center in Karachi’s PECHS

KARACHI: Rescue 1122 teams successfully evacuated 30 employees, including women, who were trapped inside a call center in PECHS after Karachi floods

The workers were trapped inside as heavy monsoon rains inundated the building on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the situation unfolded when continuous rainfall led to severe water accumulation inside the call center, leaving the staff stranded with no safe exit.

Emergency teams rushed to the site and carried out the evacuation operation, safely shifting all employees to secure locations.

“The flooding inside the premises had reached a dangerous level, making it impossible for workers to leave on their own. Our teams responded promptly to ensure their safety,” a Rescue 1122 spokesperson confirmed.

Karachi has been facing widespread urban flooding in recent days as heavy monsoon downpours overwhelmed the city’s poorly maintained drainage system.

Several low-lying areas, commercial establishments, and residential neighborhoods have reported waterlogging, with rescue services receiving multiple distress calls.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from waterlogged areas as the Meteorological Department has warned of more heavy rains in the coming days.

Meanwhile, internet services have been restored across Pakistan that were disrupted after heavy rain, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) said.