Karachi floods: Malir, Lyari streams swell as torrential rains lash city

Floodwaters entered residential areas in Karachi after rising water levels in the Malir and Lyari streams after heavy downpour in the city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to details, heavy rains continue over Balochistan’s Kirthar mountain range and in the Gadap and Kathore areas.

As a result, the Mool, Khudeji, and Jaranda streams swelled, merging into the Malir stream and raising its level.

Water levels in the Lyari stream have also continued to rise. In low-lying neighborhoods around Malir, floodwaters entered homes, forcing residents to evacuate to safer locations.

A major flood surge reached the Lyari Expressway after torrential rains, where two people swept away in the water were rescued. The floodwaters also carried away household belongings and entered a mosque in the Nishtar Basti area.

In Sohrab Goth, Hasan and Nauman Colony, water levels rose chest-high, with residents appealing for urgent assistance.

Read more: Rainwater accumulates on most of roads in Karachi after heavy showers

Rescue volunteers from Edhi, Chhipa, and Rescue 1122 are actively engaged in saving lives, while police and traffic police remain deployed on the roads.

However, despite the worsening situation, government officials, union council representatives, and other local authorities were notably absent from the affected areas.

Floodwaters also entered homes in Nishtar Basti and Essa Nagri, trapping residents inside.

The Central Command and Control activated water rescue teams immediately, and Rescue 1122 teams remain on-site to evacuate stranded people.