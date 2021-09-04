Karachi likely to receive light showers today

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rain in Karachi today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

According to details, the PMD said that light rain is likely in Karachi today as the weather is partly cloudy at the moment.

The city’s current temperature is 28 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the wind speed from the northwest has been recorded at 11 km per hour. The humidity is 83 percent.

It may be recalled that heavy rain fell in Karachi yesterday. The Meteorological Department said that the highest rainfall of 81 mm was recorded in Saadi Town.

At least four people were electrocuted as Karachi received intermittent rain with brief heavy spells on Friday.

A man named Sajjid Lodhi, 45-years-old was electrocuted in Chapal Gali Light House, while Yaseen was lost his life after receiving electric shock in his house located in Baldia’s Abidabad.

50-year-old Muhammad Sabir was electrocuted in Liaquatabad and a four-year-old girl named Tania lost her life after she was electrocuted while playing outside her house in Clifton’s Rasool Shah Colony.