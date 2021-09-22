Former Karachi SHO arrested over corruption charges

KARACHI: Former station head officer (SHO) Sachal Goth has been arrested on Wednesday over charges of corruption and links with criminals, ARY News reported.

As per details, Haroon Korai was suspended from his post over corruption charges and links with the criminals after departmental inquiry.

Karachi’s Sachal goth former SHO was arrested from Saadi Town, the police officials said and added that further inquiry was underway against the former cop.

Last year, the station house officer (SHO) of Lahore’s Shahdra police station was taken into custody after being caught in the act of extorting money from the complainant of a murder case.

Muhammad Gohar Nafees, the Director-General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), had said Aamir Nazir Cheema took an Rs50,000 bribe from the complainant to arrest people nominated in the case.

He had said the arrested police officer had asked the complainant for a bribe to the tune of Rs200,000.